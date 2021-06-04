Menu
John Henry Hopkins
1938 - 2021
John Henry Hopkins

July 30, 1938 - June 2, 2021

John Henry Hopkins, 82, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born July 30, 1938, in Walton, N.Y., he was the son of the late Charles Henry Hopkins and Catherine Josephine Chidsey Hopkins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Daniels.

Mr. Hopkins was enlisted for 22 years in the U.S. Navy where he ultimately retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He had a love for the great outdoors which included: biking, canoeing, cross country skiing, fly fishing, golfing, and hiking, to sum it up, he was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed woodworking, painting and cooking, especially baking.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Mary Ann Tyson Hopkins of the home; his children, Jason Hopkins, Melinda Hopkins, Melonie H. Darr, Peter Ricciardiello and wife, Maria, and Christopher Ricciardiello and wife, Dori; and seven grandchildren.

A service to celebrate a life well-lived will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Hickory. The service will be live-streamed via Bass-Smith Funeral Home's facebook page.

The family will visit with friends and family following the service.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Jun
8
Service
2:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.