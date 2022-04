John F. PenningJohn F. Penning, of Kirby Mtn. Rd. in Lenoir, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.Owner of Diamond Dee Co. of Lenoir, he is survived by his wife, Debra; sister, Mary Giuliano; sons, Jody and Jamie; seven grandchildren; and three great-granddaughters.A memorial service will be held at a later date.