John Richard StarnesJuly 13, 1934 - November 21, 2020John Richard Starnes was called by his Lord and Savior to receive his Heavenly reward Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a brief illness.He was born July 13, 1934, and was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Faye Marie (Shook) Starnes; parents, Roy "Shorty" Starnes and Rose Marie (Sharpe) Starnes; brothers, Ed Starnes, Hershel Starnes and Herbie Starnes; and daughter, Ellen Marie (Starnes) Rice.He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served with honors as a Hospital Corpsman, 1st Class. He was also a member of American Legion Post 48 and participated in the American Legion Honor Guard, where he served many veterans. After his military service, he joined the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a postal clerk and mailman on both city and rural routes. He worked for the U.S.P.S. for over 30 years and retired twice from it. While he was raised a Baptist, he was active in the Christian life of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod, where he served as a deacon. As with his wife, his strength of character and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.He is survived by his brother, R.J. Starnes of Hickory; loving son, John Eric Starnes and wife, Veronika (Grzegoszczyk) Starnes of Radlin, Poland; beloved grandson, Michael Rice and son, Mason, as well as his family Sunnie, Landon and Ally. He will be avidly missed by his son-in-law, Roy Neal (Dusty) Rice; Marvena and Allen Crowe; Mitchell and Leigh Starnes and their children, Patrick and Marta. He touched the lives of many with his gregarious nature and was quick to tell a joke and be of service to anyone who needed help. His loss will be deeply felt by the members of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod. As with his wife, his surviving loved ones are spread throughout the South and overseas, Jack Hedrick of Biloxi, Miss., Jim and Wanda Hallman of Taylorsville, Cindy and Jeanie Hedrick and their families of Catawba County, Scott and Cindy Malcolm and family of Lake Wylie, S.C., and the Starnes and Grzegoszczyk families of Radlin, Poland.John will lie-in-state Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, due to COVID-19 restriction to avoid large gathering.Graveside service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod with Pastor David Ziehr and Vicar Andrew Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery with Military Honors by Amvets Post 76.Hickory Funeral Home