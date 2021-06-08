Menu
John Stroupe
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
John Stroupe

March 13, 1938 - June 6, 2021

John William Stroupe, 83, of Newton, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.

A service to celebrate John's life will be held Wednesday, June 9, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. Dr. R.M. "Bo" Caulder Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Jun
9
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
