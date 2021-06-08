John StroupeMarch 13, 1938 - June 6, 2021John William Stroupe, 83, of Newton, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.A service to celebrate John's life will be held Wednesday, June 9, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy. 16 in Newton. Dr. R.M. "Bo" Caulder Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service.