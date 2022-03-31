John Anthony WalterJohn Anthony Walter, 75, of Granite Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health.John was born in Queens County, N.Y., to the late John Walter Sr. and Winifred Wagner Walter.He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. John dedicated his professional life to teaching and coaching and impacted numerous lives along the way. John became a successful wrestler with his athletic career culminating with a 1969 NCAA title. He tirelessly poured his efforts into a hall of fame coaching legacy spanning 32 years in New York. After retiring to North Carolina, he became an avid beekeeper and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lynda, and spending time with friends. His greatest love was his family.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Veronica and Linda.Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lynda Kraemer Walter of the home; sons, Glenn Walter and fiancée, Patti, of Hickory, Craig Walter, and wife, Jen, of Hickory, and Scott Walter of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Mikayla Walter, Alexis Davis, Gabi McIntire, Andrew McIntire, and Rylee Walter; brother, James Walter and wife, Sue, of Long Beach, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Anchors Landing Clubhouse, 182 Greens Rd. in Granite Falls. The family requests casual attire as you join them to celebrate John's life.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mepham Wrestling Association Inc., 302 Park Lane, Massapequa, NY 11762.