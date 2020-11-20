John Wayne HayesMay 12, 1938 - November 18, 2020John Hayes, 82, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson.He was born May 12, 1938, son of the late Johnnie J. and Cordelia Cogdell Hayes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Hayes; and sister, Mary Jo Rudsill.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Juanita Reid Hayes of the home; daughter, Sandra Mays Harmon (Dale) of Hudson; son, Kevin W. Hayes (Ginger) of Hickory; stepgranddaughter, Emily Harmon Johnson (Matthew) of Statesville; two brothers, Clarence "Bud" Hayes (Glenna) of Hudson and William "Fred" Hayes (Donna) of Hickory.The funeral service will be at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Wayne White and Tim Gouge officiating. The body will lie-in-state from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.With the precautions during COVID-19, the funeral service inside the church will include immediate family only. If you wish to attend, you may listen remotely in the church parking lot and join the family at graveside.Mackie Funeral Service and Cremations