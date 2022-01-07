Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Edward Phillips
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
106 South Main Street
Granite Falls, NC
Johnny Edward Phillips

July 26, 1966 - January 3, 2022

Johnny Edward Phillips of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He worked for United Parcel Service as a driver for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Donna Gail Ray Phillips of the home. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Johnny Edward Phillips.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Harvest Penecostal Holiness Church
368 Cedar Valley Rd., Hudson, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Granite Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry johnny of your passing you will be missed deeply I remember when you used to bring your dogs to be groomed at lori place . God has opened up the doors to a nother angel. Go in piece my friend.
Sherry Winkler
January 10, 2022
Sorry for your lost prayer for the Family
Keith Allen Nelson
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results