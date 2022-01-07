Johnny Edward Phillips of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He worked for United Parcel Service as a driver for 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Donna Gail Ray Phillips of the home. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Johnny Edward Phillips.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
So sorry johnny of your passing you will be missed deeply I remember when you used to bring your dogs to be groomed at lori place . God has opened up the doors to a nother angel. Go in piece my friend.