Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Darrell "Skeeter" Schronce
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
4081 Startown Road
Newton, NC
Johnny Darrell "Skeeter" Schronce

June 3, 1961 - June 29, 2021

Johnny Darrell "Skeeter" Schronce, 60, of Conover, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence.

Born June 3, 1961, he was the son of Johnny R. Schronce and Shirley Ann Schronce. He worked at CommScope for 22 years. He loved to travel and play golf and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia Reinhardt Schronce of the home; daughter, Robie Huffman and husband, David of Claremont; son, Frank Williams and wife, Jenny of Claremont; and three grandchildren, LeAnna Huffman Tuttle, Tiffany D. Huffman and Logan Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oscar Durell and Lillian Estelle Sanders.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry for your loss....Sherry
Sherry Bradley
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results