Johnny Darrell "Skeeter" SchronceJune 3, 1961 - June 29, 2021Johnny Darrell "Skeeter" Schronce, 60, of Conover, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence.Born June 3, 1961, he was the son of Johnny R. Schronce and Shirley Ann Schronce. He worked at CommScope for 22 years. He loved to travel and play golf and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia Reinhardt Schronce of the home; daughter, Robie Huffman and husband, David of Claremont; son, Frank Williams and wife, Jenny of Claremont; and three grandchildren, LeAnna Huffman Tuttle, Tiffany D. Huffman and Logan Williams.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Oscar Durell and Lillian Estelle Sanders.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 2, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.