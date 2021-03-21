To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Warlick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Warlick Funeral Home.
14 Entries
Dearest Blake. It´s hard to believe you´ve been gone a whole year. I think of you often and miss your great laugh!
Julie Flowers
March 15, 2022
I love you Blake. I can´t believe it´s been a year, I still talk to you all the time and I know you are still with us, still making me smile. I miss you, there are no words, but you already know that
Shannon Keenan
Family
March 15, 2022
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
You are my best friend in life and death. I have no words. I love you Blake.
Shannon Keenan
Family
July 16, 2021
I couldn´t believe it when we found out. We love you so much. You were always such a great friend to Shannon, and such good times talking and playing gin rummy. And you cracked me up all the time, and that always was so nice.
I´ll miss you.
Rest In peace.
I love you, Blake.
Brian Bucher
Friend
July 16, 2021
Rest in peace Blake.
Jim C.
March 24, 2021
Blake was a dear friend of mine for over 25 years. He was one of the most selfless people I've ever met. His devotion to his parents day in and day out were exemplary. He was always there for his many friends as they together "trudged the road of happy destiny". RIP Brother. I love you and will miss you terribly.