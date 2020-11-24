Menu
Search
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joseph F. "Joe" Killian
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Joseph "Joe" F. Killian

April 9, 1934 - November 21, 2020

Joseph "Joe" F. Killian, 86, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born April 9, 1934, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Jesse M. Killian and Jewel Hipp Killian.

Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal friend to so many. His wife of 64 years, the late Nancy Killian, was the center of his life.

He retired as a human resource officer in the furniture industry, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Newton.

In addition to his wife, Nancy, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy McCubbins, and her husband, Gordon.

Left to cherish his memory are son, Clay Killian and wife, Carrie; daughter, Jane White and husband, Ed; grandchildren, Jamie Moss and Brandi Moss; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Chance and Maverick; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the continued concern of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Eastview Cemetery. The Rev. Josh Sherfey, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 300 N Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.