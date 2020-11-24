Joseph "Joe" F. KillianApril 9, 1934 - November 21, 2020Joseph "Joe" F. Killian, 86, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.Born April 9, 1934, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Jesse M. Killian and Jewel Hipp Killian.Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a loyal friend to so many. His wife of 64 years, the late Nancy Killian, was the center of his life.He retired as a human resource officer in the furniture industry, and was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Newton.In addition to his wife, Nancy, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy McCubbins, and her husband, Gordon.Left to cherish his memory are son, Clay Killian and wife, Carrie; daughter, Jane White and husband, Ed; grandchildren, Jamie Moss and Brandi Moss; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Chance and Maverick; and several nieces and nephews.Due to the continued concern of COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Eastview Cemetery. The Rev. Josh Sherfey, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate.In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church, 300 N Main Ave., Newton, NC 28658.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home