Joseph Wesley "Joey" Hyatt
1973 - 2020
BORN
1973
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Joseph "Joey" Wesley Hyatt

May 16, 1973 - December 12, 2020

On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Joseph "Joey" Wesley Hyatt unexpectedly passed away at the age of 47.

Joey was born May 16, 1973, in Caldwell County, to Judy and Ronald Hyatt. Joey was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Hyatt.

Joey is survived by his sons, Jackson Payne Hyatt and Peyton Joseph Hyatt; mother, Judy Sparks; brother, Chris Hyatt and family.

Joey's life was a book of many chapters, some short, some long, some full of joy and some dark and hard. Joey was a father, son, brother and friend. His pride and joys were his boys, Jackson and Peyton. He spent his career in sales. Using his charm, he could talk anyone into buying three of something you never knew you needed. From a young age, Joey developed an extreme love of golf from his father. If you couldn't find him, he was on the golf course and the occasional card room. Joey enjoyed coaching his boys' teams little league football and baseball. In any situation Joey was the life of the party, always ready to enjoy the moment and keep you laughing.

Joey's last few years of life were the dark and hard ones. Despite Joey's attempts to recover, he was not able to find healing on this earth. We know Joey had a personal relationship with Jesus and he is now fully healed. His short last chapter is not how we will remember him. We remember the Dad that spent hours on a field or wrestling mat cheering his boys on, the son who loved his mama, the golf buddy always ready to take your money on the course then buy you a drink, the man who was generous to those in need, the guy that could talk you into ocean front property in Arizona, the life of the party, and the guy always smiling and making everyone laugh. When you see his boys, share the stories and make them laugh.

Joey loved a good party or social event. He would often toast to "Lying, cheating and stealing. Lie with the ones you love, cheat life one more day and if you're going to steal, steal precious moments." He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church, 2416 Zion Church Rd. in Hickory.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
2416 Zion Church Rd., Hickory, NC
I went to school with Joey but lost touch afterwards when I moved away. I will always remember him doing anything he could do just to get a laugh. He never took himself seriously n the many friends he had remain. Knowing how heartbreaking this news is to me is nothing in comparison to his family n those that knew him better presently. I´m sincerely sorry. My deepest sympathy n empathy to his boys, his mother n brother along with the rest of his family n friends. The comfort, as the family said, Joey is healed n resting in Jesus´ complete peace with no more darkness or pain. I am actively praying for all of his family now. May you all be blessed with more love than you knew possible.
S. Scott
December 20, 2020
Our hearts are sad for your family. May God bless you in every way. Prayers for all.
Muffy n Lonnie Joiner
December 18, 2020
Loved that sweet boy
Donna Huntley Nero and the Huntley Family
December 16, 2020
Donna Nero
December 16, 2020
