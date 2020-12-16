Joseph "Joey" Wesley HyattMay 16, 1973 - December 12, 2020On Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, Joseph "Joey" Wesley Hyatt unexpectedly passed away at the age of 47.Joey was born May 16, 1973, in Caldwell County, to Judy and Ronald Hyatt. Joey was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Hyatt.Joey is survived by his sons, Jackson Payne Hyatt and Peyton Joseph Hyatt; mother, Judy Sparks; brother, Chris Hyatt and family.Joey's life was a book of many chapters, some short, some long, some full of joy and some dark and hard. Joey was a father, son, brother and friend. His pride and joys were his boys, Jackson and Peyton. He spent his career in sales. Using his charm, he could talk anyone into buying three of something you never knew you needed. From a young age, Joey developed an extreme love of golf from his father. If you couldn't find him, he was on the golf course and the occasional card room. Joey enjoyed coaching his boys' teams little league football and baseball. In any situation Joey was the life of the party, always ready to enjoy the moment and keep you laughing.Joey's last few years of life were the dark and hard ones. Despite Joey's attempts to recover, he was not able to find healing on this earth. We know Joey had a personal relationship with Jesus and he is now fully healed. His short last chapter is not how we will remember him. We remember the Dad that spent hours on a field or wrestling mat cheering his boys on, the son who loved his mama, the golf buddy always ready to take your money on the course then buy you a drink, the man who was generous to those in need, the guy that could talk you into ocean front property in Arizona, the life of the party, and the guy always smiling and making everyone laugh. When you see his boys, share the stories and make them laugh.Joey loved a good party or social event. He would often toast to "Lying, cheating and stealing. Lie with the ones you love, cheat life one more day and if you're going to steal, steal precious moments." He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.A memorial service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, 2 p.m., at Christ United Methodist Church, 2416 Zion Church Rd. in Hickory.Hickory Funeral Home