Joseph Eugene "Gene" Starnes
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Joseph Eugene "Gene" Starnes

February 5, 1943 - December 20, 2020

Mr. Joseph Eugene "Gene" Starnes, 77, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Brian Center Viewmont, following the last stages of Parkinson's disease.

Gene was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late Joseph Eli Starnes and Ruby Robena Frye Starnes. Gene owned Starnes Masonry and when he was not hard at work, he enjoyed hunting and attending archery competitions. After retirement, he loved gardening and canning and sharing his bounty with family, friends, and neighbors. Gene also was involved with dart league, ball room dancing, playing cards, riding motorcycles, reading, and watching Western movies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Kilgore; and brother, Steve Starnes.

Gene is survived by the love of his life for the last 18 years, Rosalyn Garase; children, Wesley Starnes, and wife, Cathy, Von Starnes and wife, Jamie, Sonya Starnes, Lara Keller and husband, Steve, and Charles Garase and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Bradley Pendleton, Adam Starnes and wife, Jennifer, Josh Mecimore and wife, Katie, Caroline Starnes, Jessica Ford and husband, Todd, Jacob Keller, Madison Garase, and Savannah Garase; and great-grandchildren, Parker Mecimore, Brady Starnes, and Aida Starnes. Also surviving is his sister, Dorothy Honeycutt and husband, Junior.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.

Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene's maternal grandmother (Ollie Beard) was my step-grandmother and Gene and I played together often as children. We grew up in the same area, were the same age and went to St. Stephens School all the way through but lost touch after my grandfather passed and we all grew up and married.

I always thought of his family as part of mine. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family.

Sandy Beard Phelps
Marshall Beard's daughter
Sandy Phelps
Friend
January 2, 2021
gene was a great guy he loved his family and friends loved talking with him he will be missed
rick w price
December 23, 2020
Mark Killian
December 23, 2020
Susan and I send our condolences. We have cherished memories being with Gene building our home of a lifetime. May he Rest In Peace.
Richard Harwell
December 23, 2020
To Wes, Avon and Sonja. May Gods Love, Comfort and Patience be with all of you. We love all of you. And you all are steadily in our every prayers. Let this not be a final goodbye to a great man, but let it be a see you later.
We love all of you,
Todd &Linda Wheeler, Trey Gwynn and Lee Wheeler
Todd Wheeler
Family Friend
December 22, 2020
May you all be blessed with wonderful shared memories. We extend our sincere condolences. You are in our thoughts during this time.
Lee & Stephanie Setzer
Family Friend
December 21, 2020
