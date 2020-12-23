Joseph Eugene "Gene" StarnesFebruary 5, 1943 - December 20, 2020Mr. Joseph Eugene "Gene" Starnes, 77, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Brian Center Viewmont, following the last stages of Parkinson's disease.Gene was born Feb. 5, 1943, in Catawba County, to the late Joseph Eli Starnes and Ruby Robena Frye Starnes. Gene owned Starnes Masonry and when he was not hard at work, he enjoyed hunting and attending archery competitions. After retirement, he loved gardening and canning and sharing his bounty with family, friends, and neighbors. Gene also was involved with dart league, ball room dancing, playing cards, riding motorcycles, reading, and watching Western movies.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Kilgore; and brother, Steve Starnes.Gene is survived by the love of his life for the last 18 years, Rosalyn Garase; children, Wesley Starnes, and wife, Cathy, Von Starnes and wife, Jamie, Sonya Starnes, Lara Keller and husband, Steve, and Charles Garase and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Bradley Pendleton, Adam Starnes and wife, Jennifer, Josh Mecimore and wife, Katie, Caroline Starnes, Jessica Ford and husband, Todd, Jacob Keller, Madison Garase, and Savannah Garase; and great-grandchildren, Parker Mecimore, Brady Starnes, and Aida Starnes. Also surviving is his sister, Dorothy Honeycutt and husband, Junior.A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the family.Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St. Ste. 800, Miami, FL 33131.