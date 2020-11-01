Josephine Elizabeth Poole Crouse



April 30, 1930 - October 30, 2020



Josephine Elizabeth Poole Crouse, 90, of E. Highway 27 in Iron Station, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Sunrise Cemetery (behind Combine Academy) with the Rev. Jessie Freeman officiating. She will lie-in-state Sunday, Nov. 1, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Warlick Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be present.



Mrs. Crouse was born April 30, 1930, in Lincoln County, to the late William Adolphus Poole and Cammie Setzer Poole. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Jack Thomas Crouse; brother, Jimmy Poole; sisters, Billie Wilkinson and Barbara Freeman; granddaughter, Angela Sherre Ledford; grandson, Michael Harlan Crouse. She retired from Lincoln County Schools after 20 years of service.



She is survived by four sons, Jack Steven Crouse and wife, Annette, of Vale, Terry Wayne Crouse, Michael Roger Crouse, and Jeffery Crouse, all of Lincolnton; two daughters, Janice Byers, and husband, James, of Lincolnton, and Sherry C. Lewis and husband, Buddy, of Vale; brother, Nelson Poole of Lincolnton; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.



Warlick Funeral Home



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Nov. 1, 2020.