Josie Little Cordell
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC
Josie Little Cordell

September 18, 1940 - December 14, 2020

The Family respects and understands your concerns about COVID-19 if you are not able to visit or attend services.

Josie Little Cordell, 80, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Josie was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Clyde Dewey and Rena Sigmon Little. She was a member of Fairgrove Baptist Church. Josie was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Her biggest joy in the world is taking care of family and friends. Josie's pride and joy were her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed her flowers and being in her gardens. Josie was an excellent cook, whom enjoyed feeding her family and friends. She never met a stranger. Josie's personality was bigger than life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charline (Chick) Hollar and Lois Hoke; and brothers, Dewey Little and John Little.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Cordell; sons, Scott Bryant and wife, Christy, of Taylorsville, and Chris Bryant and wife, Jennifer, of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Karlee Bryant and Joshua Bryant; brother, J.D. Little and wife, Inabelle, of Claremont; sister, Carolyn Clanton and husband, Larry, of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Harris officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Catawba Funeral Home
I am so sorry for the loss of Josie..I truly loved this Lady. When still living in N.C Her and I Would run into each other and talk forever..We understood each other..She was a remarkable woman..
Jan Baggett (Thomas)
December 26, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Josie's passing. Prayers for your family.
Vonda & Randy Cantor
December 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Praying for you and your family! May God give you strength, comfort and peace!
DORIS A STARR
December 16, 2020
To Robert and Scott and Chris, Mike and I are do sad to lose one of out oldest and dearest friends. We have so many wonderful memories of our times together as far back as when the boys were born to present time. She will be greatly missed but we thank God she will not be in pain any more. We are so sorry we can't be with you all because of this virus. We love you all. Shirley and Mike
Shirley Koontz
December 16, 2020
Robert, I am so sad for you and Josie's boys. She did fight the good fight and now she can rest.
Ginger Sermons
December 16, 2020
