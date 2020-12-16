Josie Little Cordell
September 18, 1940 - December 14, 2020
The Family respects and understands your concerns about COVID-19 if you are not able to visit or attend services.
Josie Little Cordell, 80, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Josie was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Clyde Dewey and Rena Sigmon Little. She was a member of Fairgrove Baptist Church. Josie was a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. Her biggest joy in the world is taking care of family and friends. Josie's pride and joy were her grandchildren whom she adored. She enjoyed her flowers and being in her gardens. Josie was an excellent cook, whom enjoyed feeding her family and friends. She never met a stranger. Josie's personality was bigger than life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charline (Chick) Hollar and Lois Hoke; and brothers, Dewey Little and John Little.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Cordell; sons, Scott Bryant and wife, Christy, of Taylorsville, and Chris Bryant and wife, Jennifer, of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Karlee Bryant and Joshua Bryant; brother, J.D. Little and wife, Inabelle, of Claremont; sister, Carolyn Clanton and husband, Larry, of Denver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Harris officiating. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremationswww.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 16, 2020.