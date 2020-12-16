To Robert and Scott and Chris, Mike and I are do sad to lose one of out oldest and dearest friends. We have so many wonderful memories of our times together as far back as when the boys were born to present time. She will be greatly missed but we thank God she will not be in pain any more. We are so sorry we can't be with you all because of this virus. We love you all. Shirley and Mike

Shirley Koontz December 16, 2020