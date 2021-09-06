Joy Ann Wilson TateJune 25, 1931 - September 3, 2021Joy Ann Wilson Tate, 90, of Iron Station, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her daughter's residence.Joy was born June 25, 1931, in Catawba County, to the late John Fred Wilson and Eulalia Mundy Wilson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edwin Tate Sr.; three sisters, Melinda Freeman, Barbara Huffman, and Kathryn Setzer; and four brothers, Harvey, Billy, Tommy, and Don Wilson.­Left to cherish her memory are her son, Joseph E. Tate Jr. of Iron Station; daughters, Tanja Edwards of Newton, Kim Upchurch and husband, Mike, of Sherrills Ford; sisters, Gay Goodson of Maiden and Tanis Lanier and husband, Reggie, of Lincolnton; brother-in-law, John Freeman of Franklinton; grandchildren, Haley Edwards Beech and husband, Jason, of Newton, Justin Edwards and wife, Rose, of Maiden, Clint Upchurch of Charlottesville, Va., and Caleb Upchurch of Winston-Salem; and great-grandchildren, Landon and Gabriel Beech, Madison, Riley, and Dylan Edwards.Joy graduated from Sherrills Ford High School in 1949. While in high school, she attended Girl's State in Greensboro. She worked hard on her daddy's farm milking cows and picking cotton. She was an active member of Iron Station United Methodist Church. Joy worked in the textile industry for many years and retired from Homespun Hosiery.Joy was one of the most generous, humble, sacrificial, and gentle souls you have ever met. She gave far more than she ever took. She had a quiet spirit that was often mixed with a quick wit. Joy was always a good sport who could take it as well as she could dish it out! She loved to kid with her siblings, especially Gay, and tell stories of their childhood laughing in her signature way with her whole body bouncing and a mischievous grin. She and Tanis were affectionately referred to as the "butt sisters" because they went everywhere together.She enjoyed traveling all over the world with her son, Joe, but her Sundays were spent on granny's porch or at Tanja's for homemade ice cream and cookouts. Never a Christmas passed that she and Kim didn't make a few turns of fudge. She was a good cook who was known for her deviled eggs, banana puddings, coconut pies, and fried chicken. She loved to fold laundry and folded at least one load every time she visited. She loved her grandkids and never missed an activity they were involved in. Her great-grands affectionately referred to her as Gigi. They were her favorites! She lived with her daughter for the last 17 months where she was surrounded by family and grandkids daily. She truly brought "joy" to the world.A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 3:30 p.m., at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, with the Rev. Chris Thompson officiating. Joy will lie in state Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden without the presence of family members.Memorials may be made to: Joy's special caregiver, Maria Craig, 3921 Sportsman Dr., Newton, NC 28658; The Green Room Community Theatre in Newton; or to Carolina Caring in memory of Joy W. Tate.Burke Mortuary of Maiden