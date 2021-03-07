Joyce CampbellApril 16, 1931 - March 5, 2021Joyce W. Setzer Campbell, 89, of Sherrills Ford, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford.Joyce was born in Catawba, April 16, 1931, the daughter of Fred Tate White and Pauline Setzer White. Joyce attended Sherrills Ford School where she excelled on the basketball court. Joyce spent her life working in the hosiery industry as a folder and a Floor-lady. She enjoyed gardening, growing African violets, and an abundance of lilies, flowers, plants, and was a great cook.Joyce was a member of Olivet Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and worked with the Sunbeams, Acteens and was involved in the Missions programs, including the Tape Ministry-delivering weekly sermon tapes and CD's for over 30 years. She most enjoyed visiting the shut-ins and elderly in the community taking them "goodies" to enjoy. Joyce also enjoyed going to Cherry Grove Beach for many years and looked forward to attending Balls Creek Campground where she tented her entire life. Family played a most important role in her life as she loved holidays, birthdays, and visits with her grandchildren and great-grandkids.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Max Setzer; husband, Everett Campbell; and her brother, Emmett White.Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jacquelyn S. Campbell (Jackie) and husband, Chris; grandson, Tate Campbell and wife, Natalie, and their four daughters, Sara Neeley, Elizabeth "Joyce", Madison Tate, and Joanna Blaire; granddaughter, Jessica C. Waterman and husband, Doug, and their two daughters, Jacquelyn Rivers and Jemison Jewel; grandson, Tyler Campbell and wife, Candice, and their twins, Cruz Tyler and Colt Jackson, and daughter, Carlee Hope. Joyce is also survived by a sister, Betty W. Lineberger; and nephew, Mike and wife, Alice.Her family would especially like to thank Carolina Caring for their wonderful nurses and staff, and also the special caregivers who have assisted in caring for Joyce, she loved them all.A service to celebrate Joyce's life will be held Monday, March 8, at 4 p.m., at Olivet Baptist Church in Catawba. The Revs. Dr. David Mills and Matt Rummage will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.COVID-19 restrictions apply to all services.Memorials may be made to the Missions Programs of Olivet Baptist Church, 7893 Monbo Rd., Catawba, NC 28609.