I am so very sorry to hear this. Joyce was one in a million. She always had a smile and something good to say about someone. I just loved her. I found her job for her at King Hickory, and where she worked at Plant 2, she had some kind of tall steps to go up and down, and I was always telling her to be careful on those steps. She used to laugh at me about that. Bless her heart, they just don't come in better than Joyce. A very sweet girl. I am sure our Lord is happy to have her home with him, but she sure will be missed here. God Bless you, Joyce, and all those that will miss you so much.

Robbie Sherrill December 31, 2021