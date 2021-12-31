Menu
Joyce Darlene Hudgins
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wells Funeral Homes, Inc. & Cremation Services-Waynesville
296 North Main Street
Waynesville, NC
Joyce Darlene Hudgins

August 26, 1942 - December 23, 2021

Joyce Darlene Hudgins, 79, of Hickory, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born Aug. 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vennice Davis. She retired after working 25 years from Amp Inc. She also worked 11 years for King Hickory Furniture.

She is survived by her husband, Bobbie Hudgins; stepdaughter, Jennifer Alexandria and husband, Gary; brother, William Davis; sister, Marie Ferguson; granddaughter, Amie Flowers and husband, Hunter; and great-granddaughter, Bella Mae Flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Marler; and brother, Tommy Davis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville.

www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wells Funeral Homes, Inc. & Cremation Services-Waynesville
296 North Main Street, Waynesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wells Funeral Homes, Inc. & Cremation Services-Waynesville
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Debbie and Bill Milstead
Friend
January 14, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear this. Joyce was one in a million. She always had a smile and something good to say about someone. I just loved her. I found her job for her at King Hickory, and where she worked at Plant 2, she had some kind of tall steps to go up and down, and I was always telling her to be careful on those steps. She used to laugh at me about that. Bless her heart, they just don't come in better than Joyce. A very sweet girl. I am sure our Lord is happy to have her home with him, but she sure will be missed here. God Bless you, Joyce, and all those that will miss you so much.
Robbie Sherrill
December 31, 2021
