Joyce Darlene Hudgins
August 26, 1942 - December 23, 2021
Joyce Darlene Hudgins, 79, of Hickory, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Born Aug. 26, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Vennice Davis. She retired after working 25 years from Amp Inc. She also worked 11 years for King Hickory Furniture.
She is survived by her husband, Bobbie Hudgins; stepdaughter, Jennifer Alexandria and husband, Gary; brother, William Davis; sister, Marie Ferguson; granddaughter, Amie Flowers and husband, Hunter; and great-granddaughter, Bella Mae Flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Marler; and brother, Tommy Davis.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Wells Funeral Home in Waynesville.www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2021.