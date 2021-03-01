Joyce LaCountNovember 22, 1931 - February 27, 2021Joyce Vivian Story LaCount, 89, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.She was born November 22, 1931 in Catawba County to the late Charlie Sylvester Story and Gladys Viola Smith Story.Joyce was a lifelong member at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden, where she served as a GA leader, Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing and quilting.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Gilbert LaCount Jr.; brother, Wade Wilson Story; and son-in-law, Steve Scronce.Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Randy Dean LaCount and wife, Suzanne, of Newton, John Gilbert LaCount III and wife, Rose, of Newton; daughter, Sheila Diana Scronce of Newton; brothers, Ned Avery Story and wife, Jill, of Newton, and James "Lewis" Story and wife, Janice, of Newton; sister-in-law, Peggy Story of Newton; grandchildren, Carrie Lineberger and spouse, Nickie Lineberger, Justin LaCount and fiancée, Danielle Iris, Joshua LaCount, Kayla LaCount and fiancé, Max Mercer, and John Matthew LaCount; and great-granddaughters: Ava, Penelope and Beatrix.A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will hold a private service to celebrate Joyce's life at a later time. The Rev. Ryan Weaver will officiate.Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Rd. Ste. 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.