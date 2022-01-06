Menu
Joye Dale DeHart
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022
ABOUT
East Burke High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16
Newton, NC
Joye Dale DeHart

June 4, 1959 - January 2, 2022

Joye Dale DeHart, 62, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born June 4, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late Jack and Billie Bolick Dale. As a 1977 graduate of East Burke High School, Joye was a devout Baptist and born again Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, "Nanny" Mary Martin; paternal grandmother, Vinnie Lafone; and brother, Michael Lee Dale.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mary Gaye Brannon and husband, Mike, of Granite Falls; niece, Leslie Laws and husband, Barry, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; great-nephew, Alexander Laws of Elizabethton, Tenn.; cousins, Mary Beth Abrams of Sims, and Kristi Hickman of Wendall; and best friend, Darlene Gross of Catawba.

A service to celebrate Joye's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Longview. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Service
7878 Nc Hwy 16, Newton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
Joye your smile and laughter was contagious. We shared many great moments together at Harbor Inn Oyster Bar through the years. Our summer weekends at Lake Hickory boating and floating will always be treasured. Most of all we will never forget the crazy, exciting, and fun days on Vacation in the Bahamas and Mexico. You brought us so much fun and laughter. We will always remember you. Love and Prayers to your sister Mary, family, friends, and co-workers.
Lonnie and Sherrelyn Davis
Friend
January 7, 2022
I am still numb from this tragic loss. I will always love and cherish my memories of my JYD. Continue your journey my friend. Thoughts and prayers for Mary and the family! Love ya Mean IT JYD!
Cindy THOMPSON
Friend
January 6, 2022
