Joye Dale DeHartJune 4, 1959 - January 2, 2022Joye Dale DeHart, 62, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.She was born June 4, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late Jack and Billie Bolick Dale. As a 1977 graduate of East Burke High School, Joye was a devout Baptist and born again Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, "Nanny" Mary Martin; paternal grandmother, Vinnie Lafone; and brother, Michael Lee Dale.Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mary Gaye Brannon and husband, Mike, of Granite Falls; niece, Leslie Laws and husband, Barry, of Elizabethton, Tenn.; great-nephew, Alexander Laws of Elizabethton, Tenn.; cousins, Mary Beth Abrams of Sims, and Kristi Hickman of Wendall; and best friend, Darlene Gross of Catawba.A service to celebrate Joye's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service, 7878 NC Hwy 16, in Newton. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Longview. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.