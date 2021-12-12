Juanita Bowman StaffordMarch 21, 1930 - December 10, 2021Juanita Bowman Stafford, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a brief illness.Juanita was born March 21, 1930, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Malloy Gustus Bowman and Mamie Steele Bowman.She retired form Vanguard Furniture after 30 plus years and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and making memories with her family.Including her parents, she was preceded in death by, her husband, Ray Aaron Stafford; daughter, Patsy Stafford Daniels; son-in-law, John Newton Daniels; six sisters; and five brothers.Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Ray Allan Stafford and wife, Amanda, of Sparta; grandchildren, Sharon Daniels of Taylorsville, Renee Daniels of Denver, N.C., Connie Agee and husband, William, of Denver, Cody Stafford and Lexie Wilson of Sparta; great-grandchildren, Caitlan Dickerson and husband, A.J., Joshua Bowman and wife, Rosie, Jonathan Oxentine and fiancée, Kalyn, and Mason Agee; great-great-grandchildren, Gunnar Dickerson, Caleb Oxentine, Cooper Bowman, Phoebe Dickerson, and one on the way; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Arlie Roten will officiate. Burial will follow in Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.Pallbearers include Cody Stafford, William Agee, Jonathan Oxentine, Joshua Bowman, Shannon Stafford, and A.J. Dickerson. Jerry Bowman and Gene Frye will serve as honorary pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Multiple Myeloma Foundation; or The American Red Cross.Adams Funeral Home & Cremation Services