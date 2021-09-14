Judith McLean TallmanJune 3, 1934 - September 9, 2021Judith Traver McLean Tallman, 87, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living.Born June 3, 1934, in Ann Arbor, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Donald McLean and Doris Porter McLean. Judith was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to read, and was always asking if anyone had a good book that she could read. She was an artist and enjoyed horseback riding. Judith was one of the first teachers at Murray Elementary School and taught 2nd grade. Judith was a lovely lady full of fun, good humor, and faced adversity with grace and dignity.In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Edmond Tallman; son, David Tallman; and daughter, Kathy Tallman.She is survived by her son, Sam Tallman and wife, Cindy; and grandchild, Skye Tallman Moore.A memorial service will be held at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rising Hope Farms, 3774 Bethany Church Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover