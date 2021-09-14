Menu
Judith McLean Tallman
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Judith McLean Tallman

June 3, 1934 - September 9, 2021

Judith Traver McLean Tallman, 87, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Assisted Living.

Born June 3, 1934, in Ann Arbor, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Donald McLean and Doris Porter McLean. Judith was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to read, and was always asking if anyone had a good book that she could read. She was an artist and enjoyed horseback riding. Judith was one of the first teachers at Murray Elementary School and taught 2nd grade. Judith was a lovely lady full of fun, good humor, and faced adversity with grace and dignity.

In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Edmond Tallman; son, David Tallman; and daughter, Kathy Tallman.

She is survived by her son, Sam Tallman and wife, Cindy; and grandchild, Skye Tallman Moore.

A memorial service will be held at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 p.m., at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rising Hope Farms, 3774 Bethany Church Rd., Claremont, NC 28610.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 5:45p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Sep
16
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
So sorry,Sam, to hear of Judy´s passing. Prayers for us guys that we´re friends of your dad at St. Stephens .
Roland Scott
Friend
September 15, 2021
