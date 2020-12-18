Menu
Judson Luther Devine
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC
Judson Luther Devine

February 29, 1940 - December 15, 2020

Judson Luther Devine, 80, of Westview Dr. in Lincolnton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Mr. Devine was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Lincoln County, to the late J.L. Devine and Emma Rhyne Devine. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Catherine Devine; brother, David Alonzo Devine; and brother-in-law, David C. Farrar Jr.

He served in the U.S. Navy, then worked for AT&T from which he retired. Judson was an avid dirt race car driver, who enjoyed racing most of his life, as well as daily crossword puzzles.

He is survived by his sisters, Sarah Devine Creswell (Eddie) of Maiden, and Becky Devine Farrar of Mount Holly; and very special friend, Betty Gregg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laboratory United Methodist Church, 2896 Laboratory Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home

www.warlickfuneralhome.net
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
NC
Warlick Funeral Home
We are so sorry for your loss. Judson was a good man. We loved his humor. He and Betty made such a sweet fun couple also.
Van and Glenda Smith
December 23, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear cousin. You will truly be missed
Kay Mosteller Iddings
December 21, 2020
I was sorry to hear about Judson's death. We played sports at Lincolnton High School. I have fond memories of our times together. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his family.
C. R. Duncan
Classmate
December 18, 2020
Judson was a fantastic race driver and friend. Great sense of humor. He's cutting laps in Heaven. Will miss him. Wish that I had a picture of him and his 1955 Chevy race car. Track champion at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia. 4 cylinder King.
Nostalgia Butch Hirst
December 18, 2020
