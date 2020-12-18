Judson Luther DevineFebruary 29, 1940 - December 15, 2020Judson Luther Devine, 80, of Westview Dr. in Lincolnton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Mr. Devine was born Feb. 29, 1940, in Lincoln County, to the late J.L. Devine and Emma Rhyne Devine. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Alice Catherine Devine; brother, David Alonzo Devine; and brother-in-law, David C. Farrar Jr.He served in the U.S. Navy, then worked for AT&T from which he retired. Judson was an avid dirt race car driver, who enjoyed racing most of his life, as well as daily crossword puzzles.He is survived by his sisters, Sarah Devine Creswell (Eddie) of Maiden, and Becky Devine Farrar of Mount Holly; and very special friend, Betty Gregg.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Laboratory United Methodist Church, 2896 Laboratory Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092.Warlick Funeral Home