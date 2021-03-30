Menu
Judy Ann Beck
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Judy Ann Beck

September 17, 1942 - March 26, 2021

Judy Ann Drum Beck of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hickory Falls in Granite Falls.

Born Sept. 17, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Earnest Drum and Alma Lillian Sigmon Drum.

Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and had a self-contained personality, more interested in others than herself. She had a huge heart and cared for everyone. She always made sure others had before herself.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Carl Beck.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia Anne Beck Bumgarner and husband, Greg L. Bumgarner; sons, Todd Garrett Beck and Jason Andrew Beck and wife, Annissa Dellinger Beck; sister, Pat Moser; grandchildren, Kevin Michael Wise and wife, Leah, Jessica Rae Wise, Jon Tucker, Darren Robert Wise and wife, Sara, Adam Paul Beck and Rachel Alexandra Beck; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Elle Tucker, Mallie Belle Tucker, Royce Northcott Tucker, Philip Robert Wise and William Michael Wise.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at the Columbarium of St. Stephens LCMS in Hickory, with the Rev. David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends at the Columbarium, after the service.

Drum Funeral Home

and Cremation Services of Hickory

www.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Columbarium of St. Stephens LCMS
Hickory, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere sympathies for the loss of my cousin Judi. I have been thinking about her lately and hate to hear of your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Hefner Whitener
March 31, 2021
We remember Judy with love and will miss her greatly. She was always in my life as my cousin, not quite a year older. We have fond memories of visiting Judy and Bob, when they lived in Winston-Salem, and we, as newlyweds lived in Lexington. Todd and Patty were toddlers then. She will always hold a special place in our hearts. We extend our sincere sympathy to the entire family for their loss and all they have had to endure in caring for their Mom during this Corona pandemic.
Doris and Eddie Sigmon
March 31, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a very special lady and those that are blessed to have known her, have special memories of her. I will be praying for you and your family.
Ellen Keener
March 31, 2021
