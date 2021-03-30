Judy Ann BeckSeptember 17, 1942 - March 26, 2021Judy Ann Drum Beck of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hickory Falls in Granite Falls.Born Sept. 17, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Fred Earnest Drum and Alma Lillian Sigmon Drum.Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and had a self-contained personality, more interested in others than herself. She had a huge heart and cared for everyone. She always made sure others had before herself.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Robert Carl Beck.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia Anne Beck Bumgarner and husband, Greg L. Bumgarner; sons, Todd Garrett Beck and Jason Andrew Beck and wife, Annissa Dellinger Beck; sister, Pat Moser; grandchildren, Kevin Michael Wise and wife, Leah, Jessica Rae Wise, Jon Tucker, Darren Robert Wise and wife, Sara, Adam Paul Beck and Rachel Alexandra Beck; and great-grandchildren, Zoey Elle Tucker, Mallie Belle Tucker, Royce Northcott Tucker, Philip Robert Wise and William Michael Wise.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, April 1, at the Columbarium of St. Stephens LCMS in Hickory, with the Rev. David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends at the Columbarium, after the service.Drum Funeral Homeand Cremation Services of Hickory