Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy Kay Lutz Davis
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Judy Kay Lutz Davis

September 14, 1942 - January 6, 2022

Judy Kay Lutz Davis, 79, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her residence, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Born Sept. 14, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Helen Travis Lutz and Frank Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Davis, and grandson, Jason Davis.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Davis of the home; son, Michael Davis (Julie Thompson); brother, James Lutz (Dolly); and sister-in-law, Laura Courtney (Dallas).

The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, in the Jack Bass Memorial Building at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sending prayers and God's blessings.
Harold and Maxine Flowers
January 8, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results