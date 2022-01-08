Judy Kay Lutz DavisSeptember 14, 1942 - January 6, 2022Judy Kay Lutz Davis, 79, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her residence, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.Born Sept. 14, 1942, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Helen Travis Lutz and Frank Lutz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Davis, and grandson, Jason Davis.She is survived by her husband, Eugene Davis of the home; son, Michael Davis (Julie Thompson); brother, James Lutz (Dolly); and sister-in-law, Laura Courtney (Dallas).The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 10, in the Jack Bass Memorial Building at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.