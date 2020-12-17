Menu
Judy Huffman Lewis
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
Judy Carolyn Huffman Lewis, 79, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory.

Judy was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Ray and Myrtle Stroud Huffman. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deidre Lewis; and brother, Michael Queen.

She is survived by her three daughters, Nicki, Tammy, Lisa; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. Brian Odom officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 3:45p.m.
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue P.O. Box 1449, Newton, NC
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Burke Mortuary Chapel
Newton , NC
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover

Be the first to post a memory or condolences.