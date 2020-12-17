Judy Carolyn Huffman Lewis, 79, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory.Judy was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Catawba County, to the late Ray and Myrtle Stroud Huffman. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Deidre Lewis; and brother, Michael Queen.She is survived by her three daughters, Nicki, Tammy, Lisa; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. Brian Odom officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton