Judy Catherine RobinsonJanuary 23, 1950 - May 31, 2021Judy Catherine Robinson, 71, of Newton, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence.She was born Jan. 23, 1950, in Catawba County, to the late Ray R. Robinson and to Mary Frances Abernathy Robinson of Newton.Judy was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Newton, where she played the piano and organ. She retired from Cairn Studio Ltd. in Davidson, where she worked as a computer programmer. Judy was a 1968 graduate of Bandys High School and was very active in high school and college.Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Mary Frances Abernathy Robinson of Newton; brother, Nathan L. Robinson and wife, Sherry, of Newton; sisters, Norma Jean Robinson Hewitt and husband, Joe (Bradley) of Beaufort, S.C., Amy Robinson McAlister and husband, Mike, of Maiden.A graveside service to celebrate Judy's life will be held Thursday, June 3, at 1 p.m., at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Newton. The Rev. Lori Anne Bowen will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603.