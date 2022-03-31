Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judy Gail Sims
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 1 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
Send Flowers
Judy Gail Sims

Judy Gail Sims, 61, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at UNC Healthcare Blue Ridge in Morganton.

Judy was born in Conover, to the late Fred Alexander Hunsucker and Pauline Roseman Hunsucker. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, George Hunsucker; and nephew, Wade Hunsucker.

Judy was a beautician and was the owner of the salon, Hair of Elegance by Judy. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Judy will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Adam (Toni) Sims and Alex (Victoria) Sims; brother, Terry Hunsucker; sisters, Phyllis Westbrook and Pat (Roger) Snyder; grandson, Wyatt Sims; niece, Stephanie Stewart; nephews, Mikey (Tim) Reed and Kevin Stewart; special nieces, Wendy Benfield and Misty Snyder; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Drum Funeral Home Chapel Friday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the Rev. Mary Miller-Zurell, of Faith Lutheran Church in Conover, officiating.

Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South, Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Drum Funeral Home - Conover and Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.