Judy Gail SimsJudy Gail Sims, 61, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at UNC Healthcare Blue Ridge in Morganton.Judy was born in Conover, to the late Fred Alexander Hunsucker and Pauline Roseman Hunsucker. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, George Hunsucker; and nephew, Wade Hunsucker.Judy was a beautician and was the owner of the salon, Hair of Elegance by Judy. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Judy will be missed greatly by all of her family and friends.Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Adam (Toni) Sims and Alex (Victoria) Sims; brother, Terry Hunsucker; sisters, Phyllis Westbrook and Pat (Roger) Snyder; grandson, Wyatt Sims; niece, Stephanie Stewart; nephews, Mikey (Tim) Reed and Kevin Stewart; special nieces, Wendy Benfield and Misty Snyder; and multiple nieces and nephews.A celebration of life service will be held at Drum Funeral Home Chapel Friday, April 1, from 6 to 8 p.m., with the Rev. Mary Miller-Zurell, of Faith Lutheran Church in Conover, officiating.Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Conover