June Elizabeth Perkins Swor Jacobs



September 21, 1950 - May 17, 2021



June Elizabeth Perkins Swor Jacobs of Goose Creek, S.C., passed away Monday, May 17, 2021.



She was born Sept. 21, 1950, at Valdese General Hospital. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Ruth Perkins; and parents, Edwin M. Perkins and Mary June Moore Perkins.



She was a graduate of Baptist College of Charleston and College of Charleston, where she received a Master's Degree. Elizabeth or "Liz" taught school for 30-plus years, in North Carolina and South Carolina, including Burke County.



She is survived by her son, Eric N. Swor of Charleston; sister, Bethel P. Smith of maiden; niece, Olivia N. Smith; nephew, Evan K. Smith; and brother-in-law, Tony M. Smith.



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 6, 2021.