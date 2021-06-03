Menu
June Willis Pittman
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burke Mortuary - Newton-Conover
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC
June Willis Pittman

May 11, 1942 - June 1, 2021

Mrs. June Willis Pittman, 79, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

She was born May 11, 1942, in Mitchell County, a daughter of the late Walter Willis Jr. and Wilma Burleson Willis.

She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church, and a retired customer service manager in the trucking industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin J. Pittman; and her sister, Shirley Warner.

She is survived by her husband, Harold R. Phillips; son, Jeff Pittman of Conover; grandsons, Christopher (Kristen) Pittman and William Pittman of Conover; sisters, Shelia Tipton of Salisbury and Judy Willis of Conover; nephews, Joseph Simmons and Greg Tipton; niece, Robin Hawn; and family pet, B B and Bandit

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Conover City Cemetery, with the Rev. Edward Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 3141 Rock Barn Rd., Conover, NC 28613 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton

www.burkemortuary.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Conover City Cemetery
NC
Hello Jeff, I am heartfelt with sorrow for your moms passing.My mother passed 2018 .We all had great parents and they will be missed.Your in my thoughts and prayers. Carla
carla rudisill
Other
July 20, 2021
Prayers for comfort for all the family.
Dessalee Buchanan Benfield
June 3, 2021
Our prayers are for all family She was wonderful friend
Richard&Donna Bunton
Friend
June 3, 2021
Marcus and I am so sorry about passing of June. She was a joy to be around and we loved her
Betty & Marcus
Friend
June 3, 2021
