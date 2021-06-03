June Willis PittmanMay 11, 1942 - June 1, 2021Mrs. June Willis Pittman, 79, of Conover, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.She was born May 11, 1942, in Mitchell County, a daughter of the late Walter Willis Jr. and Wilma Burleson Willis.She was a member of Covenant Baptist Church, and a retired customer service manager in the trucking industry.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin J. Pittman; and her sister, Shirley Warner.She is survived by her husband, Harold R. Phillips; son, Jeff Pittman of Conover; grandsons, Christopher (Kristen) Pittman and William Pittman of Conover; sisters, Shelia Tipton of Salisbury and Judy Willis of Conover; nephews, Joseph Simmons and Greg Tipton; niece, Robin Hawn; and family pet, B B and BanditA graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, at Conover City Cemetery, with the Rev. Edward Elmore officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside.Memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 3141 Rock Barn Rd., Conover, NC 28613 or to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.Burke Mortuary & Crematory-Newton