June Brown YorkJune Brown York, 84, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Caldwell Memorial Hospital.The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., at North Laurel Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Mike Wakefield officiating. Interment at Burke Memorial Park will follow the services.