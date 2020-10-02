Justin Vernon AndersApril 18, 1988 - September 26, 2020Mr. Justin Vernon Anders, 32, of Hudson, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Healthcare Valdese.Born April 18, 1988, in Brevard County, Fla., Justin was a son of Kelly Hardy Solis and the late Johnny Vernon Anders.Justin was an entrepreneur and owned and operated his own business, JAnders Services. Justin was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in Iraq. He could fix anything. He loved the outdoors, especially going hiking, side by siding and riding motorcycles. He will be remembered for his big smile, being a friend to everyone and helpful to those in need.In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Affie Anders; his maternal grandfather, Hal England; and two cousins, Shelia Mayhorn and John Hardy.In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife, Jessica Lynn Anders; daughter, Jaeda Lynn Anders; stepfather, Jonathan Howard; two sisters, Teresa Anders and Barbie Anders; five brothers, Brent Hardy, Brian Hardy, Matthew Richie, Chris Anders and Robbie Anders; maternal grandmother, Gloria England; and numerous other relatives.A celebration of Justin's life will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at American Legion Post 29, 401 Main St., in Lenoir.Evans Funeral Service and Crematory