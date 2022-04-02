Menu
Karen Ann Freeman
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home
Karen Ann Freeman

March 21, 1956 - March 29, 2022

Karen Ann Freeman, 66, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Deer Park Health and Rehab.

Born March 21, 1956, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Everette and Jennie Berry Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Lewis.

A graduate of Hildebran High School, Karen was a homemaker and a loving mother.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher Freeman and wife, Laura and Timothy Freeman; and grandchildren, Weston Freeman, Aiden Freeman, Teagan Freeman, Aspen Freeman and Alexis Hensley.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 2, 2022.
