Karen Ann FreemanMarch 21, 1956 - March 29, 2022Karen Ann Freeman, 66, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Deer Park Health and Rehab.Born March 21, 1956, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Everette and Jennie Berry Lewis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Lewis.A graduate of Hildebran High School, Karen was a homemaker and a loving mother.She is survived by her sons, Christopher Freeman and wife, Laura and Timothy Freeman; and grandchildren, Weston Freeman, Aiden Freeman, Teagan Freeman, Aspen Freeman and Alexis Hensley.The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory.