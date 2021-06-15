Menu
Karen Nicholas Sain
FUNERAL HOME
Drum Funeral Home - Conover
509 First Ave South
Conover, NC
Karen Nicholas Sain

May 24, 1946 - June 11, 2021

Karen Avonne Nicholas Sain, 75, of Newton, passed away Friday June 11, 2021, at The Addison of Lincolnton.

She was born May 24, 1946, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of the late Harold George Nicholas and Marilyn Avonne Anderson Nicholas.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, "MeMe." She attended Discovery Church in Newton. Karen was an orthodontic lab technician by profession and the Energizer Bunny at everything she attempted. She excelled at making stained glass windows, cultivating friendships, and taking care of her own parents in their later years. She was athletic, playing tennis, snow and water skiing, scuba diving, jet-skiing, boating, sailing and horseback riding. Karen raised burros, poodles, horses, and two wonderful children. She enjoyed farm life in Newton, lake life on Lake Hickory, and beach life at Holden Beach.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her older brother, Gary Nicholas.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Dr. J. Ronald Sain, retired Newton-Conover orthodontist; daughter, Nicole and husband, Dr. Andrew Hass, Conover orthodontist; son, Dr. Jason Sain, Newton dentist, and wife, Lisa; brother, Jay Nicholas and wife, Donna, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Dr. Alec Hass, Anna-Kathryn Hass, Noah Hass, Sophie Hass, Cole Hass, Drew Hass, Wyatt Sain, Lizzie Sain, Sara Sain, and Jenna Sain.

The family will receive friends on the front lawn of the home, 2219 Settlemyre Bridge Rd., in Newton, Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the Sain family at www.drumfh-conover.com.

In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions can be made to, SECU Center for MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Drum Funeral Home - Conover

www.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2021.
Ron, I am deeply sorry for your recent loss of Karen. I all too well know what it is like to lose a loved one, as when I lost Howard in 1988. May Karen Rest In Peace Barbara Yoder Rawson
Barbara Yoder Rawson
Other
June 29, 2021
Such a kind and sweet lady. My deepest sympathy for your family.
Elizabeth Short Campbell
Friend
June 27, 2021
Ron- So sorry to hear about Karen. I feel like I was part of the Nicholas family through high school and beyond. Please know that you and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Bill Sherrill
Friend
June 23, 2021
I am so terribly sorry that Karen is gone from everyone´s lives. She was unique, funny, fun to be around and loved by so many.
Carolyn Schmulling Deal
June 23, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sam and Libby Swad
Friend
June 22, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Always thought a lot of Karen. Please know I am keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers
Denise Freeze
Friend
June 19, 2021
Ron & family, I am so sorry for you. I remember Karen as far back as elementary school. She was always so energetic and smiling. I hope your memories will sustain you. Fondly, Leigh
Leigh Ogburn Crown
June 19, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Karen's passing. Though we had not seen each other for many years, she and Ron were very warm and gracious when I saw them at our 50th high school class reunion in 2014. I will always remember her smiling face and bubbly personality. I know she had many friends and will be missed by all. My sincere condolences to Ron and her family.
Lynne Cauble Betts
School
June 18, 2021
Ron, Nicole and Jason we were deeply saddened to learn of Karen's departure from this life. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you and your families. Ron, Gail, Jeff and Jason Roscoe.
Ronald Roscoe
Friend
June 17, 2021
Very sorry for your loss.
Annette Smith Yates
School
June 16, 2021
Prayers for Peace, you are all in our thoughts at this time of loss. I will always remember the years growing up at the Nicholas home on lake hickory, then years later as an adult sharing stories and hearing tales of our youth and our fathers. God's Speed, William
William Smith
June 16, 2021
Ron and family, we were so very sorry and sad to read Karen´s obituary in the HDR. She was always so very beautiful and active. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Paulette and Dick Lael
June 16, 2021
Ron, Jason and Nicole, Our hearts are broken for you and your family. We will keep ya'll in our prayers. If you need anything Jason can get in touch with us.
Christopher and Angela Crump
Friend
June 15, 2021
Dear Ron, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Even though we didn´t grow up in Hickory, Karen became a wonderful friend. I loved her on so many levels. She was so full of creativity and energy.
Denise Yow and Terry Yow
Friend
June 15, 2021
DearRon, So sorry to hear about Karen. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Nicholas Gilbert
Friend
June 15, 2021
I am sorry for your loss .
Regina Bowman Estes
June 15, 2021
Saddened to hear of your loss....your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Cliff and Cathy Pernell
Friend
June 15, 2021
Prayers for peace and comfort to all in the Sain family.
Celia Sexton
June 15, 2021
