Karen Nicholas Sain
May 24, 1946 - June 11, 2021
Karen Avonne Nicholas Sain, 75, of Newton, passed away Friday June 11, 2021, at The Addison of Lincolnton.
She was born May 24, 1946, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of the late Harold George Nicholas and Marilyn Avonne Anderson Nicholas.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, "MeMe." She attended Discovery Church in Newton. Karen was an orthodontic lab technician by profession and the Energizer Bunny at everything she attempted. She excelled at making stained glass windows, cultivating friendships, and taking care of her own parents in their later years. She was athletic, playing tennis, snow and water skiing, scuba diving, jet-skiing, boating, sailing and horseback riding. Karen raised burros, poodles, horses, and two wonderful children. She enjoyed farm life in Newton, lake life on Lake Hickory, and beach life at Holden Beach.
In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her older brother, Gary Nicholas.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 54 years, Dr. J. Ronald Sain, retired Newton-Conover orthodontist; daughter, Nicole and husband, Dr. Andrew Hass, Conover orthodontist; son, Dr. Jason Sain, Newton dentist, and wife, Lisa; brother, Jay Nicholas and wife, Donna, of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Dr. Alec Hass, Anna-Kathryn Hass, Noah Hass, Sophie Hass, Cole Hass, Drew Hass, Wyatt Sain, Lizzie Sain, Sara Sain, and Jenna Sain.
The family will receive friends on the front lawn of the home, 2219 Settlemyre Bridge Rd., in Newton, Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the Sain family at www.drumfh-conover.com
.
In lieu of flowers and food, memorial contributions can be made to, SECU Center for MemoryCare, 100 Far Horizons Lane, Asheville, NC 28803 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., #250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Drum Funeral Home - Conoverwww.drumfh-conover.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2021.