I am so very sorry to hear about Karen's passing. Though we had not seen each other for many years, she and Ron were very warm and gracious when I saw them at our 50th high school class reunion in 2014. I will always remember her smiling face and bubbly personality. I know she had many friends and will be missed by all. My sincere condolences to Ron and her family.

Lynne Cauble Betts School June 18, 2021