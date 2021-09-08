Menu
Katherine Randle "Kathy" King-Bowman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
725 Wilkesboro Blvd. N.E.
Lenoir, NC
Katherine "Kathy" Randle King-Bowman

September 26, 1949 - September 5, 2021

Katherine "Kathy" Randle King-Bowman, 71, of Sawmills, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care of Hudson.

She was born Sept. 26, 1949, in Hickory, to the late Edith Keller Randle. She was raised by her beloved mother and grandmother, Katherine Keller. In addition to her mother and granny, she was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Jerry Bowman.

Kathy retired from Caldwell County Schools as a bookkeeper and lead secretary from Granite Falls Middle School. Kathy was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls where she was involved with many activities within the church.

Kathy's passion was to spend time with family and friends. She especially loved her poodle, Baxter. She loved the sunshine, tending to her flowers, quilting, cooking, and sharing meals with others.

Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Todd King and wife, Shana, and Scot King and wife, Lisa; four granddaughters, Amelia, Macie, Tori, and Abby King, all of Hudson; two brothers, Ronnie Randle and wife, Karen, of Granite Falls, and Danny Randle and wife, Rita, of Taylorsville; nephew, the Rev. Kyle Randle and wife, Nancy, and children, Jonas and Sara, all of Conway, S.C.; two dear friends, Kathy Suddreth of Greenville, S.C., and Linda Story of Granite Falls; and Circle One of First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls.

A service honoring the life of Kathy will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls, conducted by the Rev. Kyle Randle and the Rev. Leo Fair. Inurnment will immediately follow the service at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Amorem (formerly Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care), 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645 or to First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls Soul Good Ministries, 9 Lakeside Ave., Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory

www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls
9 Lakeside Ave., Granite Falls, NC
Sep
12
Service
3:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls
9 Lakeside Ave., Granite Falls, NC
Sep
12
Inurnment
First United Methodist Church of Granite Falls Columbarium
9 Lakeside Ave., Granite Falls, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Kathy. My deepest sympathy to your entire family. Squirrel.
robert young
September 12, 2021
We should all be as kind and loving as Kathy was. I miss her already. Our thoughts are with her wonderful family.
Cameron Burns
Family
September 11, 2021
Prayers for the family
Joe Stepp
Friend
September 8, 2021
Danny - so sorry to see Kathy has passed. Thoughts & prayers my friend! Chuck
Chuck Munday
Friend
September 8, 2021
