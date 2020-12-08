Katherine Martin WhitenerDecember 6, 1921 - December 6, 2020Katherine Martin Whitener, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.She was born Dec. 6, 1921, to the late Joseph Martin and Estelle Hartsoe Martin in Catawba County. Katherine was a lifelong member of Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the owner and operator of Whitener Hosiery, Festus Whitener; son, Gary Whitener; and eight siblings.Survivors include her son, Martin Whitener and wife, Rita, of Taylorsville; daughter, Genelia Lefevers and husband, Butch, of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Brenda Whitener Lutz and husband, Darrell, of Hickory; grandchildren, Marty Whitener, Jennifer Whitener Jackson, Ami Miller, Charissa Ferrese, Jessica Clark; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Herman, Austin Miller, Dylan Jackson, Avery Jackson, Alex Greene, Sierra Greene, Savannah Greene, Alyssa Ferrese, Logan Clark, Payton Clark, Landon Ferrese, and Finley Clark.The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m., at Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the Church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Bob Thompson will be officiating the service. Social distancing will be observed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.Pallbearers will be Marty Whitener, Kyle Herman, Austin Miller, and Dylan Jackson.Hickory Funeral Home