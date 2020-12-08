Menu
Katherine Martin Whitener
1921 - 2020
BORN
1921
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Avenue Blvd SE
Hickory, NC
Katherine Martin Whitener

December 6, 1921 - December 6, 2020

Katherine Martin Whitener, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 6, 1921, to the late Joseph Martin and Estelle Hartsoe Martin in Catawba County. Katherine was a lifelong member of Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the owner and operator of Whitener Hosiery, Festus Whitener; son, Gary Whitener; and eight siblings.

Survivors include her son, Martin Whitener and wife, Rita, of Taylorsville; daughter, Genelia Lefevers and husband, Butch, of Hickory; daughter-in-law, Brenda Whitener Lutz and husband, Darrell, of Hickory; grandchildren, Marty Whitener, Jennifer Whitener Jackson, Ami Miller, Charissa Ferrese, Jessica Clark; and great-grandchildren, Kyle Herman, Austin Miller, Dylan Jackson, Avery Jackson, Alex Greene, Sierra Greene, Savannah Greene, Alyssa Ferrese, Logan Clark, Payton Clark, Landon Ferrese, and Finley Clark.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m., at Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the Church, prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Bob Thompson will be officiating the service. Social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601.

Pallbearers will be Marty Whitener, Kyle Herman, Austin Miller, and Dylan Jackson.

Hickory Funeral Home

www.hickoryfh.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ
150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC
Dec
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Corinth Reformed United Church of Christ
150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hickory Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of the passing of aunt Catherine. My thoughts and prayer are with the family
Dianne whitener pittman
December 8, 2020
We more deeply saddened to hear of the passing of your mother, she was a very special lady we both loved her very much.
William & Janice Whitener
December 8, 2020
I am so sorry to see Aunt Katherine passed away. Love and prayers for the family!
Becky Whitener Matthews
December 8, 2020
Brenda and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for you to find comfort in knowing she is with Jesus. Take care.
karen shade
December 8, 2020
