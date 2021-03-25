Kathleen Ruth Howard ClayMarch 5, 1945 - March 22, 2021Kathleen Ruth Howard Clay, 76, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 22, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.Born March 5, 1945, in Jefferson County, Colo., she was the daughter of the late Robert George and Ruth Elizabeth Westergreen Howard. She had a strong love for her family and community. Through her unconditional loving spirit, she generated positivity in all that knew her.In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, James Larry Clay.Survivors include her two daughters, Laura Smith and husband, Brian, and Julie Walker and husband, Todd; son, Jim Clay and wife, Leslie Godfrey Clay; seven grandchildren, Joshua Clay and wife, Meredith, Cody Walker and wife, Heather, Jay Clay and wife, Lacey, Chelsea Pike and husband, Dylan, Hannah Rash and partner, Jess Mauney, Elijah Smith, Madison Mace and fiancé, Hunter McCraw; five great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Maddix, Kolvin, Addison, and Bellamy; two sisters, Cynthia Howard and Sue Kimbrel and husband, Jim; brother, Bob Howard and wife, Paula; long term caregiver and friend, Myronia Greene; and her fur baby, Coco.A celebration of life service will be held at Exodus Church, 1763 Highland Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601, Saturday, March 27, at 4 p.m., with the Revs. Reggie Longcrier and Susan Currie Smith officiating. Due to COVID-19, if you prefer to livestream on Facebook, please access Susan Currie Smith Facebook account. After the service, the livestream video will be posted on the Exodus Missionary Outreach Church Facebook page. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. A private burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 and Exodus, 610 4th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602.Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations