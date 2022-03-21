Menu
Kathleen Craig "Kat" Reese
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
334 2nd Street NW
Hickory, NC
Kathleen "Kat" Craig Reese

September 17, 1934 - March 19, 2022

Kathleen "Kat" Craig Reese, 87, our beloved and wonderful Kat (Nanny), peacefully passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home in Hickory.

Born Sept. 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Daisy Mackie Craig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 51 years, Harold Willard Reese; and her son, Harold "Junior" Reese Jr.

Kathleen was retired as owner-operator of Steven Hosiery, and she was a member and leader of the Girl Scouts of First Baptist Church in Hickory. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed traveling with her family to the beach and mountains. She loved her dogs and enjoyed bird watching.

Kat is survived by a daughter, Mary Reese of the home; two grandchildren, Amber Reese, and Steven Reese and wife, Katrina, five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan, Matthew, Lucas, and Emma; and a great-great-grandson, Kason.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Alvin Ledford for his wonderful care he provided to her.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Hamm officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park.

www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW, Hickory, NC
Mar
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel
334 2nd St., NW, Hickory, NC
Mar
22
Service
1:45p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
3060 Hwy. 70, SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary, my heart and prayers are with you...I loved your Mama so much. She was a part of my life for as long as I can remember...I was the flower girl in your parent´s wedding, and she was such a beautiful bride. I know you will be lost without her, but she is reunited with your Dad and Jr, and all of the family that she loved so much. Tom and I both share your loss, and pray you find comfort in knowing she was loved so much by so many. Love, your cousin Lynn
Lynn (Putnam) Deatherage
Family
March 22, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Da'Nae McClelland
Friend
March 21, 2022
