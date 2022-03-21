Kathleen "Kat" Craig ReeseSeptember 17, 1934 - March 19, 2022Kathleen "Kat" Craig Reese, 87, our beloved and wonderful Kat (Nanny), peacefully passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home in Hickory.Born Sept. 17, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George and Daisy Mackie Craig. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful husband of 51 years, Harold Willard Reese; and her son, Harold "Junior" Reese Jr.Kathleen was retired as owner-operator of Steven Hosiery, and she was a member and leader of the Girl Scouts of First Baptist Church in Hickory. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She enjoyed traveling with her family to the beach and mountains. She loved her dogs and enjoyed bird watching.Kat is survived by a daughter, Mary Reese of the home; two grandchildren, Amber Reese, and Steven Reese and wife, Katrina, five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Jordan, Matthew, Lucas, and Emma; and a great-great-grandson, Kason.The family would like to give a special thanks to Alvin Ledford for his wonderful care he provided to her.The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Hamm officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held at Catawba Memorial Park.