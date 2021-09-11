Kathleen Elizabeth Smith Roberts
May 15, 1929 - September 8, 2021
Kathleen Elizabeth Smith Roberts, 92, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Hampstead.
She was born in Lincoln County, May 15, 1929, to the late Lester Lee and Grace Parker Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Roberts; brothers, Lester Smith Jr. and Floyd Smith; and sister, Betty Abernethy.
She is survived by her son, Alan Roberts and wife, Heidi; daughter, Gail Byrd; sister, Faye White; grandchildren, Evans Byrd and fiancée, Katie, Courtenay Thompson and husband, Kenn, Laura Byrd, Lydia Pinkley and Nina Pinkley; great-grandchildren, Trace, Parker, Bear and Elle Thompson; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only.
Memorials can be made to Crowell Memorial United Methodist Church, 4018 Killian Rd., Lincolnton, NC 28092 and or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 11, 2021.