Kathleen Hankins Stinson
1943 - 2022
Kathleen Hankins Stinson

May 10, 1943 - March 27, 2022

Kathleen Hankins Stinson, 78, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born May 10, 1943, in McDowell County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Matt and Melvinia Grose Hankins. Kathleen loved Jesus Christ, her family and pets. She had a heart of gold and greeted everyone with a smile and a hug. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husbands, William Andrew Stinson and Glen Boyd Dawson; son, Stephen Stinson; daughter, Wanda Stinson; sister, Lorena Walker; five brothers, Herman Hankins, Joe Hankins, Buddy Hankins, Frank Hankins and Roy Roger Hankins; and special nephew/brother, Tommy "Turtle" Hankins; and two half brothers, Elmer and Cecil.

She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Wilson of Hickory; two sons, William Stinson and wife, Janet of Lexington and Russel Stinson and fiancée, Kathy Reid of Hickory; sister, Mary Roberts of Avondale, W.Va.; special nephew/brother, Rick Hankins; nine grandchildren, Angela Wilkey, Kaylee Stinson, Santana Wilson, Tiffany Seabolt, Russel Stinson Jr., Deana Stinson, Shawn Stinson, William "Boo Boo" Stinson and Wanda Hagerman; as well as several great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Ronnie Bowles officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 2, at 12 p.m., prior to the service.

Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals, & Cremations

www.catawbamemorialpark.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
