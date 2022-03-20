Kathleen Griffin Whisnant
August 18, 1935 - March 17, 2022
Kathleen Griffin Whisnant, 86, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby Ray Whisnant.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at Mtn. View Baptist Church, with Dr. Cory Smith officiating.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2022.