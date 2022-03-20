Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Hickory Daily Record
Hickory Daily Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kathleen Griffin Whisnant
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Kathleen Griffin Whisnant

August 18, 1935 - March 17, 2022

Kathleen Griffin Whisnant, 86, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bobby Ray Whisnant.

A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 21, at 3 p.m., at Mtn. View Baptist Church, with Dr. Cory Smith officiating.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church
4266 River Rd, Hickory, NC
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
3060 Us Highway 70 SE, Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
It was a pleasure to get to know Kathleen. She was a sweet lady and I will cherish the memories we made in such a short time.
Ragan Punch
Friend
March 20, 2022
To Bob and Family.
You have our deepest sympathy on Kathleen's Passing. I have not seen Bob or Kathleen in quite some time but have asked about them several times from their daughter when we were in Sam's. She had told us back before Christmas when we were in Sam's that Kathleen's health was not good, but had not heard since then.
I know that Bob and Kathleen used to love to go to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and we used to see them there from time to time, but that was a number of years ago, as we haven't been up there in quite some time.
We will be keeping the whole family in our thoughts and prayers.
Brenda and Joe Jones
Brenda Jones
Family
March 20, 2022
I started working with Kathleen when I was 16 years old at sky city shopping center Hickory NC that has been 57 years ago. We became good friends and remained good friends all those years. We camped together had some good times. I have alot of good memories with her. She will be missed but knowing she is not in any pain anymore and is with her Lord and savior. I visited with her at Christmas in the nursing home. She wanted to go home and now she is home. The last thing I said was that I loved her. I will always remember that. RIP my good friend Love you Linda Mull Keeping her family in my prayers
Linda Mull
Friend
March 19, 2022
Kathleen was a classmate of mine and I always had high regard for her.
Lucille Stephens Johnson
Classmate
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results