To Bob and Family.

You have our deepest sympathy on Kathleen's Passing. I have not seen Bob or Kathleen in quite some time but have asked about them several times from their daughter when we were in Sam's. She had told us back before Christmas when we were in Sam's that Kathleen's health was not good, but had not heard since then.

I know that Bob and Kathleen used to love to go to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg and we used to see them there from time to time, but that was a number of years ago, as we haven't been up there in quite some time.

We will be keeping the whole family in our thoughts and prayers.

Brenda and Joe Jones

Brenda Jones Family March 20, 2022