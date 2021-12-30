Kathy Scofield
September 11, 1942 - December 24, 2021
Kathy Lynn Scofield, 79, passed from this life and returned home Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Kathy was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Anderson, Ind. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph W. Scofield; and her parents, Carl and Thelma Phlegar.
Kathy was employed by Michigan Bell Telephone Company and worked as an executive secretary for many years. After raising her children she returned to school to receive her nursing degree and worked as a hospital nurse, blood drive nurse, and a hospice care nurse. She was a regular volunteer for missions to 3rd world countries where she was honored to serve in a nursing capacity. She is remembered as a compassionate, loving caregiver by all that knew her.
In 1992, Kathy took a break from nursing and had an adventure with her husband, Joe. They traveled around the United States in an RV for two years, meeting wonderful people and making beautiful memories. They ultimately settled in Florida, where she remained until 2015, when she moved to Lenoir, to be closer to family.
Kathy was multi-talented. She had a beautiful singing voice, loved playing the piano, and later in life learned to play the violin as part of the Hickory North Carolina New Horizons Orchestra. She loved working with textiles and made many beautiful quilts, afghans, and cross-stitch pieces. These were often gifted to family, friends, or people in need.
Kathy is survived by her three children, Karen Stinson of Granite Falls, and her children, Renee, Callie, and Jared as well as her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Liam; Timothy Montague of Lockport, Ill., his children Tyler and Juliette and their mother, Mary Montague; and Robin Scofield of Asheboro; her brother, Phillip Phlegar (Lise) of Panama City Beach, Fla.; sister, Barbara Carter (Steve) of Aiken, S.C.; and sister, Betty Jane Stephens (Ben) of Lexington, S.C.
The family would especially like to express their gratitude to the following individuals/groups for their love and support during this difficult time, the Pastors and congregations of St. Lukes Methodist Church in Hickory and Colliers Methodist Church in Lenoir; the staff at Pinecrest Independent Living Facility, in Hickory, New Horizons Orchestra, and the exceptional staff at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Conover.
A memorial service will be held at St. Lukes Methodist Church, 52 16th Ave NW, in Hickory, at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 30. Kathy has chosen to be cremated; her ashes will be interred at Ridge Crest Cemetery in Batesburg-Leesville, S.C., with her late husband.
If you would like to send flowers, please ask for them to be delivered to her memorial location (St. Luke's Methodist above.)
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Scofield's family encourages donations to the Healthwell Foundation www.healthwellfoundation.org
; or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
.
Drum Funeral Home of Hickorywww.drumfh-hickory.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 30, 2021.