Katie Ruth Smith EllerDecember 19, 1927 - October 5, 2020Katie Ruth Smith Eller, 92, of Newton, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her residence.Katie was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Gaston County, to the late Andrew Jackson Smith and Ellen Peavy Smith. She was a member of Hickory Pentecostal Holiness Church.In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, A.C. Eller; and dear son, Chris Eller; three sisters; and four brothers.Katie was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, "Maw-Maw", a sweet Christian lady and a wonderful friend. She will be greatly missed.In her younger years, she enjoyed crocheting before arthritis in her hands made it impossible. Katie and A.C. enjoyed traveling and took many trips with Christian Tours. She loved flowers, was an avid reader, and enjoyed doing word-search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. Her family, including her church family, looked forward to her "chocolate eclair cakes." Katie loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally (and at times, greatly sacrificed for them.)Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Darlene Pipes and husband, Billy, of the Mountain View Community and Diane Holt of Hickory; five grandchildren, Daren (Tammy) Blankenship of New York, Melody Laws of Conover, Heather (Tom) Lawson of South Carolina, Justin (Kristin) Eller of Hickory, and Amber Eller of the home and caregiver for the last three years; 15 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; youngest sister, Leola Beaty of Cramerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park with the Rev. Joseph Yarborough officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Hickory Pentecostal Holiness Church, 261 21st St. SE, Hickory NC 28602.