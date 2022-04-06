Menu
Kay Williams Bartlett
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
1:30p.m.
First Baptist Church, Swannanoa
Kay Williams Bartlett

September 24, 1940 - April 2, 2022

Kay Williams Bartlett, 81, of Black Mountain, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Mrs. Bartlett was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Catawba County, to the late Richard and Sarah Williams.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, Swannanoa, where she sang in the choir, and retired from Bussman as a product scheduler. Kay was an avid golfer, loved knitting, crafting and painting; enjoyed blue birds and tutored children in reading at First Baptist Church in Black Mountain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers; one sister; and the father of her children, Herman Walker, who died in 1977.

Kay is survived by her husband of 41 years, Carl Bartlett; children, Doug Walker (Jewey), Dana Phillips (David), and Andy Walker (Cindy); stepchildren, Toneia Powell and Jennifer Kaminski (Tom); and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 10, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Swannanoa, with a celebration of life service immediately following. Dr. Jeff Dowdy will officiate. Following the service, there will be a reception in the Family Life Center. Burial will be held in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Swannanoa, General Fund, 503 Park St., Swannanoa, NC 28711.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services

of Black Mountain

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to Bartlett and Walker families on their lose of a kind, caring and beautiful woman. Kay and I worked together for several years at Bussmann where she was not only a great co-worker but a good friend. R.I.P Kay!
Catherine Bateman Windle
April 5, 2022
I worked with Kay at Cooper Bussmann from 1983 until 2004. She was a pleasure to work with and be around.
Dave Shoemaker
Friend
April 5, 2022
I am so sorry. You are in our hearts and prayers.
Sharon Tabor
April 4, 2022
