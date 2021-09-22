Kay Jones NashKay Jones Nash, 78, of Catawba, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.A native of Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Murphy and Eula Mae Hoke Jones. An avid church member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Mrs. Nash sang in the choir, and worked in many areas of the church. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and traveling worldwide with her husband, Kermit. She loved all her family to include her pets, especially her Pomeranians.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nash was preceded in death by her first husband, George Gerhadt Yount Jr.She is survived by her second husband of 52-plus years, Kermit Lee Nash Jr.; son, Kelly and wife, Kerri Nash; daughter, Gwynn Yount; four grandchildren, Jason Gardner and wife, Pahoua, Zachary Gardner, Kody Nash, and Korbin Nash all of Catawba; and brother, Larry Flynn Jones Sr. and wife, Helen, of Newton.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., at Kermit Park on Kermit St. in Catawba, with the Rev. Heather Langan officiating. The celebration will continue after the service with food and fellowship at the park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, 2875 Highland Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3216 W Main St., Claremont, NC 28610.Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton