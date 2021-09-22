Menu
Kay Jones Nash
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
56 Northwest Blvd.
Newton, NC
Kay Jones Nash

Kay Jones Nash, 78, of Catawba, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

A native of Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Murphy and Eula Mae Hoke Jones. An avid church member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Mrs. Nash sang in the choir, and worked in many areas of the church. She enjoyed arts and crafts, and traveling worldwide with her husband, Kermit. She loved all her family to include her pets, especially her Pomeranians.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Nash was preceded in death by her first husband, George Gerhadt Yount Jr.

She is survived by her second husband of 52-plus years, Kermit Lee Nash Jr.; son, Kelly and wife, Kerri Nash; daughter, Gwynn Yount; four grandchildren, Jason Gardner and wife, Pahoua, Zachary Gardner, Kody Nash, and Korbin Nash all of Catawba; and brother, Larry Flynn Jones Sr. and wife, Helen, of Newton.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m., at Kermit Park on Kermit St. in Catawba, with the Rev. Heather Langan officiating. The celebration will continue after the service with food and fellowship at the park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Care Center of Catawba Valley, 2875 Highland Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3216 W Main St., Claremont, NC 28610.

Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton

www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Published by Hickory Daily Record on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Kermit Park
Kermit St., Catawba, NC
Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
Prayers for Kay's family. Kermit, we are so sorry for you and your family. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Willie & Sylvia Feimster
September 23, 2021
Be with GOD my friend. It was always a pleasure to talk with you when I could see you. You will be missed
Gary (Butch) Cook
Friend
September 23, 2021
Rip in peace my friend of 55 years. Love you and you will be missed by so many
Darnell Setzer
Friend
September 22, 2021
