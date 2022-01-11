Menu
Kay Shiver Sketo
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
Kay Shiver Sketo

November 10, 1934 - January 6, 2022

Kay Shiver Sketo, 87, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 10, 1934, in Covington County, Ala., to the late Walter Goodman Shiver and Delah Goodson Shiver. Kay enjoyed painting, sewing, and decorating. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar D. Sketo; son, Gregory Dewitt Sketo; brothers, W.D. Shiver, Lamar Shiver, Ross Coleman Shiver, Oneil Shiver, and Bartley Keith Shiver; and sister, Estelle Shiver Butler.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughters, Jennifer Jowers and husband, Raymond, of Claremont and Marisa Sketo of Capetown, South Africa; sister, Christine Buckland and husband, Buck, of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Zackary Sketo , Daniel Sketo, Adrian Sketo, and Harrison Sketo; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to celebrate Kay's life will be held at a later date.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jan. 11, 2022.
