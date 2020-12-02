Menu
Keith Ronald Burns
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Keith Ronald Burns

November 21, 1941 - November 27, 2020

Keith Ronald Burns, 79, of Hickory, formerly of Burke County, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Conover, following a lengthy illness.

He was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Burke County, to the late Grace Mae Burns Roper.

Keith was a U.S. Army veteran.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by stepfather, Frank Roper.

Those left to cherish his memory are son, Ronald Dwayne Burns and wife, Amy Schilling Burns, of Hickory; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Conover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their years of compassionate and professional care.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com


Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
