Keith Sims



May 3, 1930 - July 30, 2020



Keith Sims of Dudley Shoals passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.



There will be a celebration of life for Keith Sims Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Sims Country BBQ from 2 to 4 p.m. A short memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. The family will be there to greet you.



Evans Funeral Service & Crematory



Published by Hickory Daily Record on Jun. 13, 2021.