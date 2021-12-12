Menu
Keith Walker
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Keith Walker

November 21, 1963 - December 9, 2021

Keith Edward Walker, 58, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 21, 1963, in Catawba County, to James Edward Walker and Martha Stroupe Walker.

Keith was self-employed in the automobile industry. He loved racing, and his greatest joy was his daughter and grandkids. Keith was a great friend and loved his friends and family. He was a loving father, son, grandfather and brother, and he never met a stranger.

Those left to cherish his memory are daughter, Amber Warlick and husband, Mitch, of Lincolnton; mother, Martha Stroupe Walker of Hickory; father, James Edward Walker of Hickory; brother, Jimmy Walker and wife, Leslie, of Conover; sisters, Kimberly Walker of Hickory, and Tammy Hendrix of Hickory; grandchildren, Austin, Cheyenne, Bella, and Sadie Warlick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate Keith's life will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The Rev. Tommy Young will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation, 1310 S Tryon St. Ste. 105, Charlotte, NC 28203.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catawba Memorial Park
Hickory, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
