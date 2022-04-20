Kelly Johnson
September 4, 1940 - April 18, 2022
William "Kelly" Johnson, 81, of Montezuma, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by love and his family.
Kelly was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Wilkes County, a son of the late Paul Jones Johnson and the late Juanita Wiles Johnson.
Kelly leaves behind a multitude of people who love and cherish him including his beloved wife of 57 years, Sue Miles Johnson; his son, Dr. Jamie Johnson (daughter-in-law, Susan) of Montezuma; his daughter, Dr. Paula Johnson Swindle (son-in-law, Dustin) of Hickory; grandchildren, Matthew Kelly Johnson and Abby Marie Johnson; brother, Robert "Bob" Johnson (sister-in-law, Sherry) of Winston-Salem; and a host of cherished other friends, family, and legal community colleagues.
A man known for his compassionate faithfulness, kindness, honesty, integrity, devotion to his dear family, distinguished deep voice, and commanding presence, we will celebrate his love for God, family, friends, all-things Wake Forest, the legal community and his clients, and his championing of the underdog.
Kelly grew up in Hayes, and graduated from North Wilkes High School. He attended Wake Forest College, Mars Hill College (where he played on the basketball team), and served in the U.S. Army before graduating from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1965 and graduating from Wake Forest Law School in 1968.
He and Sue moved to Newland in 1969 "because there was only one other attorney (Bob Lacey) in the county" and practiced law and provided mediation services there until his retirement in 2018 (with a brief detour for a heart transplant in 2000.)
Services for Wm. Kelly Johnson were held Wednesday, April 20, at 2 p.m., at Aaron Baptist Church in Montezuma. The family received friends at 12 p.m., Wednesday, at Aaron Baptist Church. Interment followed in the Montezuma Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avery County Educational Foundation; Johnson Family Donate Life Organ Donor Awareness Scholarship; Avery County Board of Education; and 775 Cranberry St., Newland, NC 28657.
Kelly's family would like to express their gratitude for all the many acts of kindness, love, and prayers during this time and throughout our lives as we grieve the loss of this tremendous man.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Johnson family by visiting our website at www.rsfh.net
.
Published by Hickory Daily Record from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2022.