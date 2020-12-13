Menu
Kelly Potter
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Service
502 1St Ave S
Conover, NC
Kelly Potter

April 6, 1967 - December 9, 2020

Kelly Crump Potter, 53, of Whitsett, formerly of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born April 6, 1967, in Catawba County, to Thad and Brenda Honeycutt Crump. Kelly was of the Baptist faith, a 1985 graduate of Newton-Conover High School, and was employed as a Senior Executive Assistant with AICPA in Durham. She loved helping others and had a zest for life and a smile that could light up a room. Kelly loved her job and the people she worked with. She also loved her boys, family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 18 years, William Potter of the home; sons, Evan Potter of Whitsett, Alex Potter of Whitsett; parents, Thad and Brenda Honeycutt Crump of Conover; and brothers, Michael "Keith" Crump and wife, Kathy, of Hickory, Kenneth "Kenny" Thad Crump and wife, Charlotte of Charlotte.

A service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Dr. Ed Yount and the Rev. Mike Daughtrey will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.

Memorials may be made to the educational fund for Evan and Alex, Brenda Crump, 4132 C & B Farm Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or the NC Baptist Children's Home Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th Street PL. SW., Conover, NC 28613 in memory of Kelly Crump Potter.

www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Published by Hickory Daily Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Woodlawn Baptist Church
Conover, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A hui ho ke Akua. I´ll see you again with Jesus. God bless you Kelly and your Ohana.
Myrna
December 13, 2020
Kelly went by "BooBoo" since I started talking. She was a gentle and humble soul, but more importantly- family. My godmother. She would send me pajamas as tradition every year on my birthday. I remember the times talking on the phone with her about boys and she always understood me. She had the best sense of humor, and my sister and I have countless memories of laughing with her. This has been particularly hard for me, but I know she is finally at peace now. My heart hurts so much.
Torii H
December 13, 2020
I didn't know Kelly very well, but went to HS with her older brother Keith. Praying for the family during this time of sorrow.
Rick Fisher
December 13, 2020
Kelly will be missed. Her energy of life was so exciting and so very much fun. Oh, how you will be missed Kelly. Heaven is so much better now. I can't wait to laugh with you and my Lord Jesus.
Charles and Jo Ann Taylor
December 13, 2020
