Kelly PotterApril 6, 1967 - December 9, 2020Kelly Crump Potter, 53, of Whitsett, formerly of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her residence.She was born April 6, 1967, in Catawba County, to Thad and Brenda Honeycutt Crump. Kelly was of the Baptist faith, a 1985 graduate of Newton-Conover High School, and was employed as a Senior Executive Assistant with AICPA in Durham. She loved helping others and had a zest for life and a smile that could light up a room. Kelly loved her job and the people she worked with. She also loved her boys, family and friends.Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 18 years, William Potter of the home; sons, Evan Potter of Whitsett, Alex Potter of Whitsett; parents, Thad and Brenda Honeycutt Crump of Conover; and brothers, Michael "Keith" Crump and wife, Kathy, of Hickory, Kenneth "Kenny" Thad Crump and wife, Charlotte of Charlotte.A service to celebrate Kelly's life will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Dr. Ed Yount and the Rev. Mike Daughtrey will officiate. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.Memorials may be made to the educational fund for Evan and Alex, Brenda Crump, 4132 C & B Farm Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or the NC Baptist Children's Home Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th Street PL. SW., Conover, NC 28613 in memory of Kelly Crump Potter.